Day 11 the baby have tested positive for coronavirus, 25 people were quarantined

Kütahya Directorate of Health filiations performed by the team during the evaluated among the baby and in contact with the family, doctor, nurse, janitor mothers with the baby in the neonatal service with the remaining 3 Covid-19 test was performed. The mother of another baby in the neonatal ward when the test comes back positive, Pinar O., 11 health care workers were found to be negative for the test.
25 PEOPLE WERE QUARANTINED
class=’cf’>Filiations made by the team after the tests are negative the baby, which could be considered in contact with the girl and 11 health workers were quarantined 25 people. 11 days old baby girl diagnosed with the coronavirus, her father, and the mother of another baby in the neonatal ward Pinar Mustafa K. O. is taking treatment in a hospital.
