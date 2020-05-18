Day 11 the baby have tested positive for coronavirus, 25 people were quarantined

Hisarcık hasanlar village township sitting in Fatma K. on 7 May, Doc. Dr. Ismail Karakuyu Simav State Hospital gave birth to a baby girl by birth. K. Mustafa and Fatma pairs after birth returned to their homes in the village of hasanlar. On May 8 last day Mustafa and Fatma K. jaundice in the baby onto the side of the pair, Kütahya Evliya Çelebi training and Research Hospital, took me to their babies. After the initial examination, baby girl, she was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit. Covid made upon father Mustafa in the groin symptoms on 11 May and 19 were being treated in hospital after testing positive.

Kütahya Directorate of Health filiations performed by the team during the evaluated among the baby and in contact with the family, doctor, nurse, janitor mothers with the baby in the neonatal service with the remaining 3 Covid-19 test was performed. The mother of another baby in the neonatal ward when the test comes back positive, Pinar O., 11 health care workers were found to be negative for the test.

25 PEOPLE WERE QUARANTINED

class=’cf’>Filiations made by the team after the tests are negative the baby, which could be considered in contact with the girl and 11 health workers were quarantined 25 people. 11 days old baby girl diagnosed with the coronavirus, her father, and the mother of another baby in the neonatal ward Pinar Mustafa K. O. is taking treatment in a hospital.