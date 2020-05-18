$ 18 billion giant switch in the project – Officers

- $ 18 billion in the giant project Officers switch
- The Ilisu dam electricity production in Demirören News Agency starts tomorrow
- The Ilisu dam electricity production in Nationality starts tomorrow
- $ 18 billion in the project is a giant button being pressed! President Erdogan’s inauguration morning will do
- Ilisu dam and Hepp, on May 19 will start producing energy, energy portal
