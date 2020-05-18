Last minute | the Premier League is the first step! Agreed… – Football

Attempts to return to football in Europe gained momentum. In England, the Premier League clubs, the players and the coaches, ‘Re-return there was a consensus on the project.

At today’s meeting reached an agreement for the return of the club. This week footballers from tomorrow and will practice within the framework of the specified protocols.

All players will be bound by the rules. Starting tomorrow, I will start working in groups. Especially in the middle of the month of June to the start of the Premier League match on June 12 and was defined as a significant improvement.