The Origami King, the trailer contains a quotation to Final Fantasy VII – Multiplayer.it

Nintendo has recently announced, and like a bolt from the blue for the existence of Paper Mario: The Origami Kingthe next chapter of the famous franchise. More will come soon, since the launch is scheduled for the month of July 2020. But the trailer also hides a secret that you may not have noticed: a summons in Final Fantasy VII.



Come take a look at the first trailer of Paper Mario: The Origami King, before continuing to read. You don’t notice anything special about it? Okay, so we say it to ourselves: the scene on the train between Paper Mario and Bob-omb is that a quote from Final Fantasy VII, specifically the iconic scene between Barret and Cloud at the luna park, committed to “enjoy” the fireworks. If you don’t remember with precision, this video we will illuminate the ideas. The scene of our interest is at the minute 1:40.

