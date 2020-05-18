The study of the Twins of Rome: coronavirus does not leave damage to the eye and to the microcirculation – The Print

Good news for who is healed by the Covid 19. The disease does not leave damage to the microcirculation of the blood, the item under the observation of the researchers for the involvement of the virus in the phenomena of microtrombi. And not have repercussions even on the view.

To confirm this, Stanislao Rizzo, professor of professor of Ophthalmology at the Catholic university of the Sacred Heart and director of the unit of Ophthalmology, Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli hospital, Irccs, anticipating the result which emerged from the preliminary data, collected on the patient healed in the surgery post Covid of the Twins, where people who have passed the disease are subjected to a check-up multi-disciplinary full.

“The data on the first 80 patients, who will get to 100 this week – explains Rizzo – there clearly indicate that there is no impairment of the microcirculation and retinal, we assume also at the general level. This is because the circulation of the retinal is the first sentinel of a possible compromise overall peripheral circulation. Remember that the well-known examination of the fundus of the eye is required for any kind of specialist to check the degree of systemic hypertension, problems related to diabetes or another.

It is in fact one of the exams is easier and less invasive to check for any damage of our circulation in general.”

To assess the health microvascular, “among the ophthalmic examinations to which we subject patients there is the angiography, Oct, absolutely not invasive, but very sophisticated, because she studies the circulation of the retinal without any means of contrast.” The team of the Twins has excluded, in addition, damage to the sight even though many patients have complained of a reduction of near vision after the healing.

“There are no scientific confirmations. It is conceivable, given the high average age of the patients, that the disease, heavy, long lasting, treated, sometimes with medications important – may have accelerated a change in the accommodation of vision from near his own age. But, as it happens in all the physical stress, not as the specific damage of the virus. We must not forget that the Covid 19 is an important disease,” adds Rizzo, who with his team in a previous study, about 100 patients with overt infection, has also downsized the alarm on the transmission through the conjunctiva.

“It is a phenomenon that is not limited, a shape of the transmission quite hard. In fact, we have found that the presence of the virus only about 5% of the conjunctiva of the patients.”