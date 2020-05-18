EUROPE, a Furnace between GREECE and TURKEY, the tips 42°C, the beaten track of the RECORD WARM. Here in ITALY, and ” ILMETEO.it

Extreme weather: heatwave in South-eastern Europe

The month ofrecorded by differenton Europe. This time the expense is the area of the South-east, betweenandwith a wave of red-hot that has transformed some of the city and realwith a maximum. Beaten several record warm in many regions.

We take stock of the situation, highlighting the possible effects in Italy.

The massive heat wave that has interested the South of Italy in the past few days has also reached the Balkan Peninsula, Greece and Turkey. The main cause of this sudden blaze of the summer is the infamous anticyclone african that was pushed far to the North of latitude, encompassing a good part of the Mediterranean basin.

As we can see from the map below, have been achieved values really remarkabletestimony of a event to a certain extent historic.

In particular, in Turkeysuch Antalya the peak has reached 42°C. To Akhisar, a town about 80 kilometres North-East of Izmir, were achieved 42.6°C. Cyprus, Paphos, the temperature is increased to 42.5°C.

The violent atmosphere also Greecewhere Sunday 17 were touched the 40°C to Kalamata. On the Island of Crete due to the effect of fall winds from the mountains has been even exceeded the threshold of 40°C to Candia with the 41.1°Crecord maximum of last 11 years. But there were many records broken from this heat wave that is abnormal in Greece: to Oleni, for example, the temperature rose to 40.6°C. the Record also Athens: in the station of Gazi, the temperature rose up to 35.8°C never so hot for the past 13 years.

Italy will only be touched these days by the warm and on the contrary, the occurrence of a cyclone in the mediterranean coming from Spain will the lowering of the temperature to different degrees the species on the regions of the Centre and the South.

