Giuseppe Conte in the balance, Pier Ferdinando Casini ready to vote of no-confidence in Bonafede? “The management of some of the important steps is questionable”

Not enough to have the “threat” of Italy Alive, to put in danger the seal of the government also Pier Ferdinando Casini. The test, also the former president of the Chamber of deputies, it will be the motion of no confidence presented by Emma Bonino in respect of Alfonso Bonafede. The minister of Justice in the viewfinder to the allegations of the former pm anti-mafia Nino Di Matteo, except – in his words – by the presidency of the Department of prison administration because he did not like the mafia bosses.





“I shall think about after listening to Bonafede,” promises Casini during a telephone link-up with One day a sheep on Radiouno Rai. Yet Giuseppe Conte can not sleep soundly: “The situation – he explained – is not simple and needs to be carefully assessed. I am opposed to the opening of a government crisis at a time of national emergency such as this. But the management of some important steps, such as the one that resulted in the release of many prisoners, is without a doubt open to criticism. I am not referring so much to the problem of the relationship between Bonafede and Matthew, because of what happened in this interview I have no reason not to believe the version of the minister”. In short, the message seems clear.