Coronavirus Rimini, tourism riviera penalized. Foreign risk – the Chronicle

Rimini, may 18, 2020 –arriving many requests from Germany and Switzerland. The reopening of the borders from June, with no risk of quarantine, it may be an opportunity,” stresses Patrizia Rinaldis, president of Federalberghi, Rimini. The announcement of the premier Count on the date of 3 June, the day on which they will open the borders of italy has kindled a light of hope among the operators of the tourism sector of the riviera. With the pandemic in the world, the journeys of the europeans in the next few months may shrink the basin of the old continent.

Therefore the post virus from a tourist point of view, or phase 2, the dir you want, it could be an opportunity. “Not enough to revive the fortunes of the season, but it can be an opportunity”. However, not enough ads, replies the mayor of Rimini, Andrea Gnassi. It’s not even enough capacity in the whole of romagna to build relationships with the tourists, tour operators included. The game is played on a table wider that concerns the political stability in Europe, so much so that Germany has already moved heavily to ensure fellow Angela Merkel not to miss the vacation to Mallorca, considered by the germans a sort of land acquired. All of this from the 15th of June, the date on which Germany is planning to reopen its borders. Until mid-June, therefore, the germans will not come in Italy for tourism. And vice versa, the italians who want to travel in Germany should know that the restrictions for those coming from abroad are extended to the 14th of June: you may enter Germany if not for urgent reasons.









So if, on the one hand, “is awakening in the last few days the interest of the airlines themselves and the bus operators in the basin, German for travel in Italy” pressed Patrizia Rinaldis, on the other, “we can’t pretend not to see that Europe is taking force in an orientation that aims to cut out Italy and Spain by the large hallways tourist anglo-saxon and German for Croatia and Greece – contests Andrea Gnassi – Paradoxically, in this hypothesis, we pay our penalty for fighting Covid with a lockdown strict which puts us in a condition even better than others on health and safety”. Therefore, good but not great, and this time the mayor of Rimini asking for a decisive intervention on the part of the government to ensure that the reopening of the borders becomes an opportunity and not an opportunity lost.

“It is tourism as an industry and not as a folklore. We change the unit of measurement. From the meter between the umbrellas we spend the billions to an industry that today and tomorrow is and will be strategic. In short, now that the protocols from the impossible will take a sensible thanks to the Region, the Municipalities and liquidity to the business immediately, with a pact d honor on the innovation. Thefinally stop political games and manipulationserves a pact of national unity, at least on tourism and not on another if it is possible. In the next few months we’re going to play in the future of a generation and tourism market for the next few years , hundreds of thousands of jobs. Italy can do. If we do system of the Country on tourism we can keep up with any competition. We are ready with our organization, the thought and the desire to do and the interventions that are drawing a new future.”

The phone reservations started ringing even with foreigners. The feeling is that there are only games of the season 2020, but also the next.









