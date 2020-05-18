Phase 2 Bologna, Ikea reopens. All in a row – Chronicle

Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna), may 18, 2020 –and with the restaurant still closed this morning toof Casalecchio, wherethe point of sale most important regional forof the furniture. The first to get in line since 8: 30 a.m.two people in bologna who have eagerly awaited the opening of the doors at 10 am with the capacity reduced to about one-third of the ordinary for the respect of the rules of distancing.

In the service of the public about two hundred employees protected with face shields and masks. For all customers, prior to the access, the instantaneous measurement of the temperature with termoscanner. “We have prepared a entry dedicated to the exchange of the product and a new service of purchase on the reservation, so as to reduce to a minimum the expectations and the discomfort”, commented the store manager Manuel Trivulzio.