The best headphones for video calls: you don’t need the AirPods! (video)

Joseph Tripodi

In these months of work and study from home, the video calls were the only way to meet and talk and, in spite of the phase 2, many people will continue with the smart working still for quite a while. They talk about work or study, everyone will have to have audio problems in video calling and it is not a case that friends and acquaintances recently they asked me what are the the best headphones with microphone for the video chat.

This article (and video below), are born precisely to respond to this question. And, as mentioned in the title, the truth is that you do not need the AirPods, or any other pair of headphones that expensive: for video calling, much better than the earphones included in the box with your smartphone.

But let’s go with order and let’s try to explain the pros and cons of the various types of headphones in relation to video calls.

Earphones True Wireless

Call headsets true wireless (or full wireless) headphones fully wireless, in the style of AirPods to speak. For the video calls are one of the choices the worst: the Bluetooth, in fact, may be the victim of interference and, in general, is obviously less reliable of a connection with the cable. In addition, because of the distance of the microphones relative to the mouth, almost all the models implement some kind of suppression of external noise, which improves the yield but it often makes a metallic voice.

The earphones true wireless, in short, is the best for listening to music on the go, and their great advantage is the freedom of movement, are certainly not designed for video calling in the home. But if, in spite of everything, you want to indulge a little whim and buy a pair of earphones true wireless also in the perspective of when all this will be finished, below some models among the ones with the microphones are the best.

Wireless headsets

One of the Bluetooth headset with the cable that connects the two earphones (not true wirelessthen) is a category that some time is a bit others: with the fashion the full wirelessthe producers have started to invest less on this type of product.

In spite of everything, for video calls will remain a better alternative than the true wireless the microphones are closer to the mouth, which usually allows you to have a voice less metal. However, one must always keep in mind that the Bluetooth connection is always less reliable than a good old audio jack: we can always be in the midst of interference or battery that you download.

In case you want to buy a model of wireless headphones, we suggest some models (among the “few” still “products”). Among all, particularly recommended the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, which, however, are not available on Amazon.

Headphones with audio jack

The dear old headsets with cable are now furi fashionbut if you are looking for a pair of earphones economic that make good on the calls, it is precisely this kind of earphones that you should bet.

In the video found above, you can listen to how old earphones included in the package of Galaxy S8 will go well (and significantly better) of the wireless models. This is douvto two reasons, mainly: the analog connection is more stable than Bluetooth and the microphone is near the mouth.

Those of the Galaxy S8’s are great headphones (you can find them on Amazon at less than ten euro), but also any other pair of headphones included in the box of your smartphone will be fine. Alternatively, you can take a look at the models below.

Headphones gaming

If you spend many hours a day in a video call, do yourself a favor (and do it to your audience) and get a pair of headphones from gaming. Because from gaming, if we’re talking about video conferencing?

It is soon said: the headset from gaming are usually very comfortable (since they are meant to be used for many hours), are wired, and, above all, always have an external microphone, positioned right in front of the mouth (and often even adjustable).

There are models for every budget: if you are also of the players, can be a wonderful time to make a gift and take a premium model like the Logitech G Pro X (here the review), alternatively, below some alternatives in different price ranges.