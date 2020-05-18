Some of the EU dumping investigation on imported steel products from Turkey, we will use all our legal rights against-CIB/Lion

© Reuters.



ISTANBUL, May 18 (Reuters) – Steel Exporters ‘ Association (CIB) Chairman Adnan Aslan, is investigating the dumping of imported steel products from Turkey, some initiated for the European Union, as a unity they would use all their legal rights, he said.

Lion over the weekend in a statement, the EU imported from Turkey, pointing to the official investigation initiated to determine whether there is dumping on some steel products, “in the European Union, with this investigation, have clearly demonstrated the hostile attitude in the Turkish steel sector. We will use all our legal rights against unfair practices in the steel sector,” he said.

The EU, particularly in the last two years, in a hostile attitude against the Turkish steel sector, indicating that the Lion, an old industry because of the loss of such a method refers to the competitiveness of the EU said.

Lion, “this investigation, the European steel producers is a result of the pressure on the EU Commission that they have done for many years. The European steel industry lost competitiveness, and is quite older. For this reason, when you can’t compete with other exporting countries in the world arena was forced to retreat to their own internal markets,” he said, and added:

“Lost competitiveness in the internal market, as a result, many production facilities, downsize, closing, or manually had to change. The necessity of maintaining the assets of the European steel producers with the idea of the market as filed with the commission on the initiatives that should be protected for five years continues.”

The lion, in the first quarter of this year, Turkey’s exports to the EU increased to 100, while Turkey’s steel exports to EU countries by 30% noted that they had fallen.

The lion, “will not remain silent to the injustice that is done in our sector, and we will use all our legal rights until the end of. Currently in the steel industry the capacity utilization rate fell to a level of 45 percent now. This situation is not sustainable. It is a sector that is running 70 percent below the rate of capacity utilization,” he said.