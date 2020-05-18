Raiola reveals: ‘Haaland at Juve? To Me they would play in the Under-23…’. The truth of the clause



All crazy of Erling Haaland. The young striker scored the first goal post, stop by the coronavirus, Saturday, in a challenge won 4-0 by Borussia Dortmund against Schalke 04. Not only that: also a beautiful assist and a performance, in its entirety, devastating. A true force of nature, which marks burst and can grow so much more. Today, if things had gone differently, could play in Juventus.Juve regrets an operation that had already set nearly two years ago, in the summer in which she came Ronaldo Real madrid, skipped to the will of the Norwegian, who chose the Salzburg to play holder. This was confirmed by the same agent of the player, Mino Raiolaas says The Republic: “Haaland? Back to me they would play in the team’s Under-23…”. Now Haaland is the star of Borussia Dortmund, which, however, already afraid of losing him to a clause in the release really dangerous. In July of 2021, a little more than a. year, the striker can be withdrawn for “only” 75 million. A significant sum, certainly, but not for a talent, still nineteen, of these potentials.