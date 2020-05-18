discounts on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and video games in the offers Smart the Days – Multiplayer.it

Euronics is starting a new series of discounts that also applies to the PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and video games various within the cyclic Smart Days, are valid for the current week until may 24, 2020.

You can find the full list of products on offer at this address on the site Euronics, but this discharge is rather extensive video game in addition to the obvious presence of household appliances and products for the home, between the console and the games themselves.

In particular, we find an interesting discount on Nintendo Switch Lite to 199,99 euro instead of the price price fixed at 219,99 euro, on the front of the hardware by the game, while different titles are found within the catalog discounted for this week.

With regard to PS4we find various games at a discount as FIFA 20 at 19,90 euros, Rainbow Six: Siege at € 14.99, The Sims 3, to 19.99 euros, Shenmue 3 to € 29.99, The Division 2 at 9.99 euro, Battlefield V to 24.99 euros and also many others. Many of these titles are available at the same price even on Xbox Onein addition to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to 24,99 € Star Wars Jedi: the Fallen Order-to-39,99 euro, among others.

Also on the front of the Nintendo Switch there are several reductions in price, with some titles more brought to 49.99 euro as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Pokémon Sword and Shield.

It has also a considerable assortment of discounts on accessories for PC gamingas headphones Logitech G635 to 99.99 euros, the mouse G502 to 59,99 euro, Samsung Monitor C27F390FHU and many others, which you can find at this address.

This news is not advertising, but editorial content for the notification of offers which we think may be of interest to our readers. Multiplayer.it has not received any compensation for the publication of this article.