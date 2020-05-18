Huawei P40 Lite 5G, an officer in Italy in the mid-range smartphone with module 5G

Read Also Huawei P40 Lite: photos, features and price for Europe

, a new smartphone that will enrich further the recent series launched by the brand. It is a product very similar to the P40 Lite version is available since some weeks also in Italy, but with some small differences, including of course the compatibility with the networks of the fifth generation, but also the hardware platform, the camera compartment and some design elements.

In fact, though the lines in the complex are similar to the P40 Lite 5G has a slightly larger display, by 6.5-inch of the diagonal, with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 3D glass. The smartphone is also equipped with the most powerful processor Kirin 820 5G, accompanied, however, by 6 GB of RAM instead of 8, and 128 GB of internal memory. Slightly smaller also battery, 4000 instead of 4200 mAh, compatible with the quick charge at 40 W.



1 /4









Differences as said also with regard to the camera compartment in the rear. Despite the fact you are talking about a smartphone for less than 400 euros of the price, the P40 Lite 5G integrates four rear sensors, of which the the main well 64 Mpixelarranged also in a different manner than in the variant without 5G. To it you add a ultra wide angle 8 Megapixels, one destined to portraits, from 2 Mpixel and finally, one equivalent for the macro photos. In the front part, instead, is set a room 16 Mpixel.

Huawei P40 lite 5G is already booked on Amazon the price of 399,90 euro, becoming in effect one of the smartphone 5G cheapest in the market. From 15 may to 14 June, also, those who will make the pre-order will get a gift earphones for Huawei FreeBuds 3i.

Support he helped.en: never as in this moment

we need you.

In these weeks of the pandemic, we as journalists, if we are aware of our work,

we perform a public service. Also for this every day here in he helped.it we are proud

to offer free of charge to all citizens hundreds of new content: news, information,exclusive

expert interviews, surveys, videos, and much more. All of this work, however, has a large economic cost.

Advertising, in a period in which the economy is at a standstill, offers income restricted.

Not in line with the boom hits. For this I ask those who read these lines to support us.

Give us a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino a week,

central to our work.

Become users and supporters by clicking here.



Thanks

Peter Gomez THANK YOU FOR HAVING ALREADY READ XX ARTICLES THIS MONTH. Now, however, we are in need of you.

Because our work has a cost.

We are proud to offer you free of charge to all citizens hundreds of new content every day.

But advertising, at a time when the economy is at a standstill, offers income restricted.

Not in line with the boom in access to he helped.en.

For this I ask you to support us with a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino a week.

A small amount but critical to our work. Give us a hand!

Become a member supporter!



With gratitude

Peter Gomez Support now