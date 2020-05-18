Who, Xi Jinping: “China has acted with transparency”

Two billion chinese to the global fight against the pandemic, and the promise to share with all Countries the common good of the vaccine, whether they will be scientists in Beijing the first to develop it. Xi Jinping presented the cos, via videoconference, at the annual meeting of the Whothe world Organisation of public health. Only a few professionals you would be interested last year at the event of Geneva, but this ritual meeting of the 194 member countries of the Who promises (threatens) sparks geopolitical. China must manage the demand for an international investigation on the origins of the infectionpushed by Washington, London, Paris, Berlin, and endorsed by 120 Countries.

All gathered in a video conference with Geneva, for safety reasons, the epidemiological. The virtual presence of Xi Jinping has assured the maximum emphasis to the defensive position of china. The leader of the Party-State has reiterated his line: China has given all the information needed to fight the Covid-19, both to Who and to the other Countries, starting from the genetic sequence of the virus, in a very timely manner. We shared the experience on the control and the treatments with the world without reservations, we did everything in our power to support and assist the Countries that needed it most.

Transparency, responsibility, has marked Xi. And has also dealt with the theme of the comprehensive review of the reaction to the coronavirus, when the pandemic the heavens. Even the Who admits that it will be necessary to reflect: Avvier an independent evaluation at the most appropriate time, said today the director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. But the dr. Tedros accused the White House of having covered politically delays and omissions of the chinese, until the month of January.

The chinese president, it looked good from respond directly to the attacks of Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo, who have accused Beijing of having hidden the gravity of the situation in Wuhan for weeks, and have insinuated the doubt that the virus has escaped from a research laboratory in the city, ground zero of the epidemic became pandemic. The work must be based on science, and professionalism, should be guided by the Who and conducted in a way that is objective and impartial, said Xi. And clear that according to him the Trump and Pompey do not speak the language of science and of the oggettivit and are not impartial. Also Xi observes that the Covid-19 has exposed weaknesses and deficiencies, and for this we need to strengthen the governance of the system of health security, we need to respond more rapidly to emergencies. For this Xi has offered the United Nations to be in China, a pole for the health emergencies and the global humanitarian. The two billion dollars the chinese will be in two years to the Countries affected by the pandemic, in particular those of the developing world, has concluded Xi. The new chinese diplomacy beats the Silk road to health. The supply of Xi follows the threat from Donald Trump to cut off american funds for the world health organization, accused of having bent to the will of Beijing and have delayed to give the pandemic alert.