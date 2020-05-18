Exams, school, media, ballot after discussion elaborated. All by 30 June

“The schools have asked us to extend in time the procedures of this examination. The students write a paper, I will discuss on-line with the class council and there will be the final check. For these operations there will be time until the

30 June”. As the Minister Jay this morning on the State exams.

The theme of the dissertation

a) is identified for each child, taking into account the personal characteristics and levels of competence of the pupil;

b) allows the use of knowledge, skills and competences acquired both in the context of the course of studies, both in the contexts of their personal lives, in a transversal logic of integration between disciplines.

3. The dissertation consists of an original product, consistent with the theme assigned by the class council, and may be realized in the form of written text, presentation media, map or set of maps, film, artistic production or tecnicopratica or instrumental for the students of the paths to address music.

Submission rules

1. To allow the full valorization and a more careful assessment of the documents referred to in article 3, the class council has a moment of oral presentation of the same, in an automated way, by each student in front of teachers of the board itself.

2. In the case in which the pupil has attended courses of instruction working in hospitals or places of care for a duration prevalent, with reference to the number of days, compared to that in the class of membership, the presentation is made in front of the teachers of the school in the hospital who have followed the student during the period of hospitalization or care,

together with the teachers of the school enrollment.

3. The oral presentation referred to in paragraph 1 takes place by the date of the final assessment, and not later than the 30th of June, according to the calendar established by the school manager or from the coordinator of teaching and educational activities, and after having heard the advice of the class.

4. The school leader has the conduct of the oral presentations in a videoconference or in a suitable electronic methods synchronous, ensuring regularity through the use of the technical tools most appropriate.

5. For pupils results, absent the oral presentation referred to in paragraph 1, for serious and documented reasons, the principal of the school, in consultation with the class council, provides, where possible, the performance of the presentation at a later date and, in any event, within the date of execution of the final scrutinio of the class. In case of impossibility to conduct the oral presentation within the time provided, the class council shall proceed, however, to the evaluation of the thesis submitted by the student, as provided for in article 7,

paragraph 2.

Rating

Mode assignment the final evaluation:

it will take account of the teaching activity has actually been done, in the presence and at a distance. The ratings achieved in the individual disciplines are reported in the minutes of the ballot and in the document assessment on the school year 2019/2020.

Upon completion of the above, and taking account of the relevant assessments, the valuation of the thesis referred to in article 3 and of the oral presentation referred to in article 4, as well as the school career three-year, the class council gives pupils the final rating, expressed in tenths of a second.

The student with a diploma at the conclusion of the first cycle of education, earning a final rating of at least six tenths of a second.

The assessment in tenths can be accompanied by praise.

The outcomes will be made known to the register of the school.

Text ordinance final