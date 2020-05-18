In Collegno, an open-air classroom anti – coronavirus – Printing

Nothing walls, and benches spaced out in the green: here is the classroom anti-Covid in Collegno

COLLEGNO (TURIN). The classroom anti-Covid? In Collegno, they have it already. It is a class in the park by the Church just opposite the high school Curie. No wall and benches spaced and in the green. And there, yesterday morning, Sunday, 17, have met to discuss the school and its future.

“Because you’re talking so much to reopen industrial and commercial activities, everything except for that of the school – says Umberto D’ottavio, former mp, Pd-ex and ex-mayor of Collegno, present at the meeting along with the current mayor and the councillor Clara Bertolo -. And so we found ourselves to begin to imagine the re-opening of September. Because we have three months to think. And you must make serious attempts to overcome the difficulties, knowing that zero risk does not exist, but that without the school there is no future”. Meanwhile, the classroom in the park in the future has already for sure.

“And it was inaugurated just over a year ago with funds from the Call in the suburbs – says the mayor Francesco Casciano, and this has been appreciated by students and teachers and by the citizens after school. Now it can become a model for the school in the open air, keeping safety distances, but also creating opportunities to meet, to exchange ideas about homework, study, take photos of the end of the year, small groups, the class could return to exchanging smiles and stories in the time of Covid-19”. And who knows, even take pictures of the class in safety.