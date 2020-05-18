Last minute news! Scared of snakes and locusts! Now Santa yellow fly infestation!

The month of March in Iraq and Iran seen at the beginning of Locust damage to agricultural land, the aftermath of the United Nations (UN),the life of farmers in the East African countries for months turns into a nightmare that could increase the impact of swarms of the desert locust re announced. A few days later, during the middle of the month of March, in Iran, similar to grasshopper, in Yüksekova district of Hakkâri province was seen in spite of the winter season.

Grasshopper, grasshopper species and invading Iran on suspicion of being serious damage to agricultural products, the district agriculture and forestry directorate was delivered. Grasshopper in dormant state, it was decided to be sent to the Ministry of Agriculture and forestry. Semdinli town of Hakkari after several days of grasshoppers were seen. Then cleaned out and disinfected by the city resulting thousands of locusts. To be on the agenda of locusts invading Iran and Iraq, hence the fear caused.

THE UN AND THE FAO WARNED

Who made a statement at the beginning of the month of April, the UN, a new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) who are trying to combat the epidemic of East African countries in the future 20 times the size of a grasshopper invasion of rain the previous ones could experience in the period reported. The organisation of international cooperation in agricultural research for development (CIRAD), has announced that he is growing in West Africa under the threat of the locusts.

Experts of the desert locust, due to favourable breeding conditions triggered by climate change that are capable of growth at an unprecedented rate explained. Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia the food security of millions of people and ruin the lives of people who are already prepared to destroy, the desert locust of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO),the world’s most devastating loss that could be explained. A square located in the 40-80 million locusts, is able to consume enough food for 35 thousand people in just one day. Locusts, is willing and able to go 150 miles per day.

THEY’VE COVERED THE COUNTRYSIDE SIVEREK

Sanliurfa Siverek district cricket in the last days of the month of April this time in many rural regions invaded. Siverek rose on Sorgun, Ortakoy, which have emerged in pasture and vineyards basyamca grasshoppers belonging to the neighborhood, said they didn’t become adults yet. Citizens who live in slums, the authorities asked to find a solution to this situation. The same days of Iran in South Khorasan Province was overrun by swarms of locusts in the county where. At the end of April, the Iranian Seyyed Reza Mir, a spokesman for the plant protection authority of South Khorasan Province in 6 states after fighting a swarm of locusts in the south of the country, he said.

THE NEW ADDRESS OF THE LOCUSTS WAS AEGEAN

Early in the month of May of the locusts seen in the region has changed. This time, appeared in the Aegean region. In tire, Izmir Akarca Plain invading locusts, eating and destroying all the crops started. Started working on the complaints of the farmers. The grasshopper, after a while, was seen in the mountain villages.

SNAKES STARTED APPEARING ON MARCH

We are used to seeing in the summer of each year in the month of March this year that the snakes awoke from sleep. The reduction of human mobility in the rural areas of Eskisehir in the natural world of animals has made more free. This situation began to emerge from their nests and increased temperatures because of the snakes that were seen more in rural areas. If temperatures remain above seasonal averages in recent days, the snakes were seen in the regions near the center of the city. The warmest of the last 75 years in Bursa during the months of May,, along with the heat the snakes in the district of Nicaea began to emerge. The life of a citizen who saw a giant snake in the front of the shop in a state of panic experienced.

DERIK SCARED OF SNAKES

Derik, Mardin dozens of snake seen in the district, and the residents are frightened. The parable of the township rural Derik Quarter, numerous snake appeared on the lake after the rains. Those who live in the neighborhood, on the edge of the lake, saw dozens of snakes killed. Neighborhood residents, they expressed very scared when they see snakes, they expressed for the safety of killed. Wildlife specialist Dr. Mustafa Sözen, before and Hakkari, Mardin in relation to the prevalence of snakes in droves, “all of these animals in our country are of the nature of biological assets. None of them are something to be feared or is not an enemy that must be destroyed,” the assessment found.

A VILLAGE IN YOZGAT’S FLY INVASION

Connected to fly Center in Yozgat Lok Dark has been invaded. In the form of a cloud covering the villages and cultivated fields, yellow, and black flies, citizens worried. Atilla Ertuğrul planted his garden in the village, the village of small flies invaded and said they were working at a time.

A new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19),locusts, fly now saying the invasion was expressing what Ertugrul, “we don’t know if This causes damage to the cultivated fields of the flies. We’re going to ask Agricultural Engineers. Hopefully they’re hurting,” he said. Ildis also occupies a large portion of land, Tuncay said, “in the form of a cloud of flies on the land for 3-4 hours, hopefully they’ll disappear in a short time,” he said.

