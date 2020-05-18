Weather, heat wave extreme on the south-eastern Europe: +43°C in Turkey and Cyprus, +40°C in Greece [MAPPE e DATI]

Weather

+43°C

+40°C

– Extremeis hitting the south and the south-east of Europe. Dry winds Fohen have pushed the temperatures up tolocallyandand up toinduring the weekend. And in still other days, hot on the area.

The heat wave extended into the southern Mediterranean from North Africa during the second part of the last week, spreading to the The South Of Italyin the south of the The balkans and in Turkey. The maximum temperature of yesterday, Sunday the 17th of may, exceeded the threshold of +40°C in many stations of the Turkey western and southern (see the gallery sliding the top, accompanying article). In particular, have been recorded: +43°C in Antalya-Pits, +42,6°C to Aydin, +42,4°C to Akhisat, +41,7°C in Marmaris. A hot hot hot hit also Cyprus: the airport of Paphos has registered +42,5°Cwhile Tymbu/Nicosia has exceeded the +40°C. The Greece he touched on the threshold, with +39,9°C the airport of Kalamata.

The mass of the air are extremely hot, will persist for a the other 3 days before the ridge weakens and the heat wave wears off. In the next few days, temperatures will exceed even the +40°C in some areas of southern Turkey and western. During the second part of the week, a change in the pattern should bring a mass of cooler air on eastern Europe and the Black Sea area and Turkey.