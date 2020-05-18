Vaccine Coronavirus, a Us company, announces positive results for phase 1, but Oxford will start at phase 3. And in the Uk it book 30 million doses

Read Also Coronavirus, Xi Jinping: “If China is the vaccine is a public good. Beijing transparent, we give 2 billion to the Who”

While already started the war, not too underground for the hoarding of the first doses of vaccine that will be produced, when a vaccine againstit will be found, the american society ofhas announced that the first results of its experimentation on the potential vaccine for the coronavirus have been “positive”. The phase 1 of clinical trials – he explains – has shown that people who are subjected to experimentationin a manner similar to patients Covid-19 who are cured.

The levels of antibodies detected in the first eight persons who have been subjected to clinical trials with the mRNA-1273, explains the Modern society that has its headquarters in Massachusetts, are equal to or higher than those encountered in the patients healed from Covid-19. In addition, the potential vaccine would have so far proved to be “safe and well tolerated“ not presenting any serious side effects. Modern, working with the national Institute of allergies and infectious diseases, led by the virologist and mistreated, he is scientific advisor to Donald Trump, Anthony Fauci, start time of the phase 2 trial and hopes to start phase 3 in the month of July. Phase 1 will assess the safety and tolerability of the compound, with the phase 2 we investigated the therapeutic activity in the case of medication, a prophylactic in the case of a vaccine. To understand which will be the best dose to experience in the later stages they will respond with the phase 3 study. In this case, are no longer a few dozen patients “enrolled”, but hundreds or thousands.

Read Also Coronavirus, the pharmaceuticals company, Sanofi: “The vaccine? Before to the Us to finance”. And after the controversy he warns: “the Eu is just as effective.” Macron-dried: “the common Good, not the pressures of the market”

On the threshold of stage 3, there is who is already here. The University of Oxford is ready to leave at the end of may as he explains to Adnkronos Piero Di Lorenzo, chairman and ceo of Irbm, a company based in Pomezia that is collaborating, through its division of vaccines the Advent Srl, with the Jenner Institute of the prestigious university in the uk. And to ensure that our Country can ensure an adequate access to the can ‘shield’ against Covid19, “we’re comparing very closely with the the Italian government, providing all relevant information and all cooperation necessary to protect the rights of citizens. Product development, crossing our fingers more than once – explains Lorenzo – today is very positive. Also the time they took an incredible acceleration and there is a good chanceif the vaccine candidate will become a vaccine and we’ll know at the end of September, to be ready for that date with a large number of doses. Then how will be divided and distributed these doses comply with the agreements between the Governments”.

Read Also Coronavirus, the vaccine Italian experienced at Oxford to the test on 6000 volunteers. If it were effective it could be ready in September

Today, “the 510 healthy volunteers were vaccinated on the 23rd of April last, constantly monitored by the research team of Oxford, do not have health problems. If they continue to stay well, at the end of may we will move to the final phase of the trial, with 6,000 volunteers, The 3,000 who will receive the candidate vaccine and 3,000 a placebo. Us as for us, we are giving you all the information and all cooperation so that the Government can move in the most profitable way possible.” Meanwhile, Britain has announced they have booked September 30 millions of doses of the candidate vaccine anti-Covid Oxford-Irbm.

The eventual development of a vaccine will also lead to a series of questions. “A key element will be to have a model about who to vaccinate firstsince it is clear that, no matter if we produce it in Europe or if we will be at the complete mercy of other pharmaceutical companies, there will never be the possibility of producing doses” in such quantity as to “have a readiness for all at the global level – explains the director of the Ema, Guido Rasi, connected today with the Envi committee of the European Parliament, in Brussels – Unfortunately, he continued, Rasi – if we are in a position to give an authorization for the use of a vaccine in Europe, we do not guarantee that there will be availability. What the Ema is doing in close collaboration with the European Commission, is to see if you can” make a “joint purchase, to make it available in Europe”.

Read Also Coronavirus, the vaccine? Nature: “The candidates are 90, necessary co-ordination”

Therefore, he concluded, “we should have a holistic model, with the same approach, to vaccinate before segments of the population that have the greatest chance of being colpitand” the disease caused by the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2. “Everyone must follow the same pattern, vaccinating before the weak, in order to create a first line of protection. We have a few months to be ready” when the time comes.

Support he helped.en: never as in this moment

we need you.

In these weeks of the pandemic, we as journalists, if we are aware of our work,

we perform a public service. Also for this every day here in he helped.it we are proud

to offer free of charge to all citizens hundreds of new content: news, information,exclusive

expert interviews, surveys, videos, and much more. All of this work, however, has a large economic cost.

Advertising, in a period in which the economy is at a standstill, offers income restricted.

Not in line with the boom hits. For this I ask those who read these lines to support us.

Give us a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino a week,

central to our work.

Become users and supporters by clicking here.



Thanks

Peter Gomez THANK YOU FOR HAVING ALREADY READ XX ARTICLES THIS MONTH. Now, however, we are in need of you.

Because our work has a cost.

We are proud to offer you free of charge to all citizens hundreds of new content every day.

But advertising, at a time when the economy is at a standstill, offers income restricted.

Not in line with the boom in access to he helped.en.

For this I ask you to support us with a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino a week.

A small amount but critical to our work. Give us a hand!

Become a member supporter!



With gratitude

Peter Gomez Support now