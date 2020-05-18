in Italy closed until September

There are 22 eu Countries that have already reopened gradually and partially schools and universities, or will soon do so.

Where this has been done in the last month, “so far this has not led to any effect negativ on the outbreaks from Covid-19”. To explain this, the minister of education of croatia, Blazenka Divjak, at the end of the third video conference of the ministers of education of european countries by she presided over in the name of the presidency of the Eu.

“Among the Countries that have made the decision, we have no example of reopening the total, at full capacity,” explained the minister. In most of the States, we decided to focus on “specific groups, in particular, the nurseries, the elementary and the students to the last years of high school”, giving students the ability to return to school, in particular, to address “practical lessons, laboratory activities, or complete their examination. A similar approach was also held at the level of the university.” In June there will be a new video conference of ministers, also to prepare for the start of the new school year.

In Italy the schools are closed until September, but don’t know which mode will resume educational activities in the presence of, or if there will be an alternation of lessons and distance.