Normalized, while it was critical for Turkey warning!

You do not show symptoms reminiscent of Folded 80 percent of patients with corona virus in Germany, a town with a population of 12 thousand positive tests in a survey of the number of patients is 3 percent, although the town of scans per cent of the 15.5% of having the disease emerged, noting that “So 5 times more than what is normally seen. In Turkey, too is probably going to be,” he said.

According to the news Republican newspaper from Sibel bahcetepe Organized by Istanbul Chamber of Medicine online on Wednesday of each week of interviews it takes the day of the corona virus. In the last days “Covid-19 pandemic in the first step” in infection and clinical microbiology specialist Assoc. Dr. Dr. Emrah Tekin Folded with a family physician That made a presentation.

Dr. Folded, “You will rise quickly and fall slowly. Italy, France, Germany, and in countries such as Spain is what has happened. Everyone can relax, but we relax we can’t. Newly identified 1600 cases today, on March 20th, there were 300 to 400 cases per day during the period of intense panic that we were. Over in Italy, there were 700 cases of this disease today. 300-500 cases when the epidemic began there was a great panic. It is not possible to accept that the disease might have diminished. Unless it is treated and vaccinated, we’re always at risk” , he said.

‘OCCUPATIONAL DISEASE SHOULD BE CONSIDERED AS’

Clinical microbiology and infectious diseases specialist Assoc. Dr. Larry Thompson Covid-19 should be regarded as occupational disease by stating that “It should be regarded as occupational disease because there is a medic on the front lines, and selfless we are trying.” , he said.