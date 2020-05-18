President Abdurrahim Albayrak Galatasaray in the second visit to Mustafa Cengiz! – Galatasaray News

Galatasaray Chairman Mustafa Cengiz was operated on this morning for the inconvenience experienced. President Abdurrahim Albayrak Mustafa Cengiz Cengiz also the second president to leave Always Alone came to the hospital, where she stayed. In the beginning, Mustafa Cengiz also many clubs including the Turkish Football Federation has released the posts to get past. Yellow-Reds from the official internet site on the subject of a statement,”Our president, Mr. Mustafa Cengiz, which is a part of the treatment process previously planned, and stomach surgery Prof., Dr., Mr., let alone by Buğra was carried out successfully.Our president’s overall health is good, follow-up and treatment continues.We wish a speedy recovery our best forwards himself again.,”the statement said.