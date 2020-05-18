“No, in the corridors of tourist, no black list for european citizens.”

No black list for the tourists. “From 3 June Italy will start at 360 degrees. You can move between the regions, and we are prepared to accommodate in safety the european citizens, who want to spend their holidays in Italy. Our facilities are ready, prepared and ahead of its time”. As the minister Luigi Di Maio turning to the counterparts of some Eu Countries, including Germany and Austria in a summit on tourism flows. “It is unacceptable that there are black list among Eu Countries. If we do not change direction, there will be a series economic impact on the tourism sector of all european Countries, not only Italy”.

