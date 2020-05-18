13 people infected by the coronavirus knuckles to the iftar dinner

Ilker gunduzoz written statement made by the governor in the city, 20 people 13 people infected with coronavirus at the iftar dinner with a family that have been identified as underlined.

Citizens infected with the virus, indicating that gunduzoz was hospitalized to be treated, “the epidemic is still ongoing. Need need normalization process in these challenging times Eid al-Adha, and warm weather in front of us in the fight against this disease remains a challenging process that requires you to be careful. In this context, out of all of our citizens unless necessary avoid, when to wear a mask, you need to pay attention to the rules of social distance in Ramadan and Eid guests to be entertained and in no way it is important for the company to go to. Of a single person to be careful in the fight against this disease will not be sufficient. Everyone from the community to follow these rules, it is important for the virus to be filtered. Let’s not forget; careless acts of a single person who will cause the prolongation of this process is to involve people with this disease. Everyone both family and loved ones are requested to comply with these rules,” he said.