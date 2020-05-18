What do a travel ban shield? A travel ban between cities are continuing.

Corona virus by the Ministry of Interior to the province within the scope of the measures with the implementation of many inputs and outputs, a travel ban was banned. However, the past day between the cities with some cities ban ended input and output with published circulars. What cities and is continuing in the provinces, which ended a travel ban?

THE TRAVEL BAN REMOVED BY

According to the circular of the Ministry of Interior sent to the governor’s office;

Adana, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Kahramanmaraş, Mardin, Ordu, Sanliurfa, Turkey from Monday and 24.00 hours on the day of travel restrictions 11.05.2020 city in the province of Trabzon was removed.

Released last week, according to the circular, Aydin, Antalya, Erzurum, Malatya, Muğla, Mersin and land, by air and sea entry and exit of the constraint was removed.

A TRAVEL BAN BETWEEN CITIES ARE BY CONTINUING

Ankara, Balıkesir, Bursa, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Izmir, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Turkey Samsun, and Zonguldak, the city of Van input-output constraint of the implementation will continue.