As there is the risk of infection in the open

Today, in Italy, have opened their shops and were restarted a good part of the productive activity, after about two months of restrictions made necessary for slowing the spread of the pandemic by coronavirus. The reopening will lead to some risks: in addition to having brought some controversy on the usefulness of removing almost all the restrictions, many are wondering if with the possibility to go out more regularly, there are higher risks and concrete to be infected with.

Droplets

Over five months of a pandemic have taught us that the coronavirus spreads mostly via tiny droplets of saliva (“droplet”) that the infected people emit during coughing, sneezing, speaking and even breathing during exertion (e.g., while running). Droplets larger remain for a short time in the air and fall on surfaces, where, according to some studies, the virus can resist for a few hours and up to a maximum of two-three days. The drops of saliva smaller can instead remain in suspension for several minutes, but according to the researchers, this does not imply particular risks, especially if you are in the open air.

Outdoor the particles of the coronavirus (virions) are made of droplets that are rapidly diluted in the air, and this reduces the chance that if you breathe such quantity as to be dangerous. A single virion is sufficient to cause an infection, and is easily destroyed by the immune system, before it can do damage. The research on the amount beyond which the virions of coronavirus can cause an infection are not yet final, but estimate, however, from some hundreds to several thousands of individual viral particles within a short time of exposure.

– Read also: What reopen today

A person is quite contagious can issue you with a sneeze droplet containing up to 200 million virus particles. In a closed environment and poor air exchange could be risky for people who share the same space, and while the risks are vastly lower in the open air where significant quantities of virions are rapidly diluted.

Wind and outbreaks

Many fear that a strong gust of wind can carry it for several metres droplets emitted by a cough or a sneeze, with the concrete risk of infecting someone who had kept at a safe distance. In reality, the wind tends to disperse the droplets and to reduce significantly the concentration, and consequently with a low risk of being infected.

The scientific evidence on contagion in the open air are now sporadic, even if they are not to be underestimated. A study carried out in China with the analysis of 7,300 cases positive for the coronavirus has detected that in one case the infection was done in the open. A man of 27 years had had a conversation with an acquaintance recently returned from Wuhan, the chinese city in which it started the pandemic. After seven days, she had manifested the first symptoms of the COVID-19, and a subsequent review had confirmed that the positivity to the coronavirus.

As explained by experts from the The New York Timesthe chinese study reminds us that the risk is lower on the outside than the indoors, but it is not equal to zero. There may be particular circumstances, for example, a person who remains for a long time and without adequate security in close contact with an individual’s contagious. It is most unlikely that the transmission can take place between two people that cross the road, passing nearby.

Physical activity

While doing physical activity, you breathe out more air, and this increases the probability that a contagious spread of more virions into the surrounding environment. Also in this case, the researchers believe, however, that there are particular risks in the pass near or to be overcome by people who make a run, ride a bike, or are involved in a walk in fast pitch. The time in which it remains close is very low and, as such, constitute a limited risk.

Swimming pools and the sea

There are, however, clear proof and certain to the risks of infection in particular places in the open, that with the approach of summer will always be the most popular, such as swimming pools, lakes and beaches. From current knowledge and from those on the other virus infection through the water it seems unlikely, however, because of the great dilution that they will suffer the viral particles. The contagion may, however, be possible if there were particular crowding the pool, along the beach or even in the water among more people.

Restaurants and venues

In the restaurants, also with outdoor tables, there might be some complication more because of the greater permanence of the people and get into contact with many objects that could be contaminated. The advice is to only attend places that guarantee the correct distance between the tables and do it only with the people with whom you already live together, and with which it constitutes a sort of isolated bubble.

The same rule should also apply to the get-togethers between friends, which in Italy can take place outdoors as long as they do not create overcrowded and with respect for the material and protections. Even gatherings in private priority should be given to shared initiatives with people with whom you already share the same spaces, limiting the other to a few friends, forming a stable group in which they are reduced to the minimum the contacts with the external members.

The most important rule to be applied remains that of the material physical, keeping at least a metre away from the next. Is a sufficient measure to reduce the risk of contagion in the open air. In case you are not sure of being able to maintain easily the meter is a good idea to wear a mask, which can help to reduce the spread of the droplet with the risk involved.