How to re-open schools in Europe

On 13 may, the minister of Education, Lucy Jay has said that, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in Italy do not return to school before September; the only activity carried out in person this year will be the test of maturity, while that of the middle third will be held at a distance. In the rest of Europe, however, schools are gradually reopening, even if partially and with many limitations. All countries provide rules of health and safety, such as the material the physical, the reduction of the number of pupils per classroom, and frequent disinfecting to the structures; some require students to wear the mask, others divided the classes into two, and alternate teaching and learning at distance and in presence.

Most of the countries gave priority to students in their last year of secondary, who have to face the state exam; someone is worried about those in the first year of the primary, i.e. the first year of school. Some foresee a return on a voluntary basis, in others, such as in Finland, the presence in class is mandatory and there is a distance learning alternative. Like Italy, only Spain has provided a return in September, opening the classrooms only to students of the last year that they have to give the exam.





Denmark

The schools reopened on April 15 for children under 11 years of age, the first country in Europe to do so. The children are divided into small groups of 12 students, the so-called “bubble-protective“, which do not come into contact with each other.

The school year ends on June 28.

Germany

Decisions are taken by the individual states, that, in general, have re-opened the schools from the 27th of April for the students of the final year of secondary school, who have to face the exams, and then will reopen for the students in the last year of primary education, they also under examination. Kindergartens and schools for children will remain closed, but will be guaranteed a service for the children of parents who both work outside the home.

The end of the school year varies from state to state: in Berlin, for example, comes off at the end of June and resumes at the beginning of August, in Bavaria until the end of July, and resumes at the beginning of September.

United Kingdom

In England the schools will reopen by the first of June, gradually and to a limited extent to some classes, that is, only the first and the sixth primary school (for children aged 5 to 6 and from 10 to 11 years). Students of the last two years of secondary will start to have some in-person meetings with the teachers, but the return in the class will take place in September. The nurseries will begin to accept gradually the children.

The ministry of Education hopes that all primary children to come to school, possibly for a month, before the summer break, which begins on 20 July.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have not announced openings, and it is possible that will not occur by the end of the school year.

Portugal

Now back in the classroom the students of the 11th and 12th year of high school, aged 16 to 17 years, because they have to face the exams. Re-open the nursery.

The school year ends, by class, between 3 and 19 June.

Poland

From the 25th of may, will reopen the nests for children between 1 and 3 years, and scheduled in-person meetings between teachers and students in the last two years of high school (15-17 years), in view of the examination of the last year. Will also have some lectures to the students in the last year.

The school year ends June 26.

France

Primary schools have reopened gradually since may 11, the secondary will reopen at the end of the month; on the 18th of may they resumed the consideration of the first and second average Italian, only where the condition epidemiological the has allowed. The classes will not exceed 15 students from 11 years then you will have to wear the mask. The government has specified that the reopening is voluntary and will not be required to return to class.

The school year ends on the 4th of July.

Norway

The primary schools have re-opened on April 20, elementary school a week after. The children were divided, as in Denmark, small groups that do not interact with each other.

Finland

Primary schools have re-opened on the 14th of may while the secondary will continue to make teaching at a distance. The return to class is mandatory and will last for two weeks, until the end of the school year, scheduled for 6 June. The new year will begin on August 7.

Switzerland

The return in class of all the schools of the obligation is started on may 11 but the decisions are taken by the individual cantons. In most of the country are returned to all students and have followed the usual times, but in the cantons of French-speaking Zurich and St Gallen – are particularly affected by the epidemic – for four weeks, the classes will remain split into two smaller groups and will take turns in the follow the lessons at home and in the classroom.

The end of the school year is established by the individual cantons, is from early June to mid-July

Belgium

Schools reopen from today, 18 may, but only a few degrees and in small groups of no more than 10 pupils; some schools, especially in areas of the flemish, have done to re-open the trial to may 15. Priority given to students of the first and second year of primary school and those of the last year of the secondary. The nursery school will be closed until the end of may.

The school year ends the first of July.

Greece

The schools reopened on 11 may for the students in the last year of the secondary. 18 may reopen the secondary school of first and second degree (12-17 years). The nursery school and the primary will remain closed, with the possibility to re-open the first of June, if conditions allow.

The school year ends on June 20.

The Netherlands

The primaries have reopened on 11 may: the classes were divided in half and alternate in the follow the lessons in class and from home. The secondary may reopen on the 2nd of June.

The start of the summer holidays varies in the North, Centre and South of the country, from the 4th to the 18th of July; they last a month and a half.

Austria

The students in the last year of high school, have taken the lessons in the class on the 4th of may, those from 6 to 14 years, come back, gradually, from the 18th of may. Most of the classes will be divided into two groups who will alternate in the follow the lessons from home and in the classroom: one from Monday to Wednesday, the other Thursday and Friday. Students aged 15 years and over, except those of the last year, will resume on may 29.

The school year ends between the 4th and 11th July.

Czech Republic

The universities have reopened on the 27th of April. The students in the last year of the secondary are back in the classroom on may 11, those of the primary may do so on a voluntary basis from may 25. The government has said that the full return will not take place by the end of this school year, scheduled for June 30.

Spain

Kindergartens and nursery schools, for children up to six years, will not reopen before September, when it will resume next school year. A proposal made by the socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, provided by may 25 (when in Spain will begin the phase of the re-opening of offices and stores) the reopening of the schools for children whose parents work both and not from home. The local authorities have refused, saying that he will not be able to guarantee the security. The students in the last year of high school will be able to return on a voluntary basis from may 25.

There are still no clear decisions for the students of the primary, even if individual regions could take autonomous initiatives; Andalusia has instead clarified that all students will not be in class the first of September.

The summer holidays begin on June 23rd.

