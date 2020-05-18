Moratti on Suning, the Earl, and the market: “A player I’d go for today…”

“The will of the familyis to return Inter to win. I don’t think that the coronavirus will change the project to have started. They have a huge potential and a great desire to do well. We are in good hands”. This is the thought on the new property for the nerazzurri expressed by former president Massimoin the ‘politica nel pallone’ on Gr parlamento. “The new president Steven Zhang is a smart guy, and sensitive, who tackled this adventure with a sense of duty, and the Inter the entry is in the heart. I appreciate it very much.”he concluded Moratti.

Similarities Count-Mourinho: “It is difficult to make similarities between the coaches, are two professionals, serious but work so hard with great intensity. We believe a lot, the Count puts the soul and it is good. We hope very much”.

On the market: “Lautaro? Depends on his will, I read that Barca he’d be making offers of exorbitant to which it is difficult to say no. Haaland? Would be willing to take it, and still has to express its potential at 100%. But we already have the Baggies”…. “. The former president of inter also like Tonal “but we have already the Meaning that it is very strong. Cristiano Ronaldo? Me that he had advised Suarez, but it cost too much”. And he had suggested to Thohir to take Kick at the time of Palermo: “He is a player that I like very much, has everything to conquer the people. Put is the dream to open eyes of all. Still, today, remains the strongest in the world but does not move from Barcelona. Messi has been a dream of the market ever made not only by me but by everyone. I found out by seeing him play at the Under-20 world championship and I inquired about him but I tried to take it because it seemed like a vigliaccata against Barcelona”.

On the resumption of the Series: “From the sporting point of view, we are creating a monster with lots of matches in a month and a half with the chances of getting accidents, from the point of view of health are not a doctor but it seems to me the wrong risk to take at all costs to end the season. I protect more athletes, and I would focus on the next season, the virus is still something very serious. You can also find an economic agreement with the tv but finish the championship in the course, I find it useless, and forcing. I consider the virus is still serious, we have to be careful”.

On the Inter to the Treble: “It’s been a year beautiful, where we have achieved those successes which we waited for a long time even if we came from 5 years very good thanks to two technical extraordinary, such as Roberto Mancini and José Mourinho. It was a very strong team in defence, which is always one of the secrets to reach the victory. In that team there was a great complicity between all, we have established beautiful relationships. On the evening of may 22, the first thought was for my dad, that triumph made me very happy for him.”

On his return to the guidance of the Inter: “I miss the adrenaline that in football, there is constantly. I miss a lot of dialogue with people, which I still have now, but first, for my part, there was a way to repay this affection. Thing that now I can not do. One of my return? I don’t think, even if it is not that there have not been opportunities. But I don’t like. The most beautiful thing was to bring back the cup (the Champions, ndr) already won, even from my family”.

On the book of the ball: “It’s a smart guy and a couple of jokes on his team-mates not-so-great ones. Hate sports for the Inter? That can be allowed”.

(Adnkronos)