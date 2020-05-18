Coronavirus, via mass screening or screening of free antibodies: here are the 4 pilot communities

Milan, may 18, 2020 – today in Lombardy the firstto check the pin the region. The investigation, led by the Department of biomedical Sciences and clinical, University of Milan, directed by Massimo Galli, will be used to detect the spread of infectionin Italy to create models that can estimate the true extent of the infection on the territory, and the proportion of symptomatic cases and serious on the total number of infections.

The municipalities involved will be Castiglione D’adda (Lodi), Carpiano (Milan), Vanzaghello (Milan) and Suisio (Bergamo). For the study will be used in the the first rapid test immouno-chromatographic and questionnaires to reconstruct the dynamics of the infection. Will also work with the doctors of the basis of the municipalities concerned and the test will be offered free of charge to all citizens. All the information, taken using a pseudonym, to be included in the platform of ‘Prevention Suite’ of the company involved in the study, which will process the data to produce the models. The research has as its objective to evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of the rapid test immuno-chromatographic respect to the serological examination of quantitative, in addition to determine the presence of infections, which are still active through the buffer on the positive people the IgG antibodies (the ones that form after about 15 days of infection, the rapid test, and a sample of negative.









“The investigation stems from the desire to understand and define the seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 – comments on the Gauls – and through it define the number of people who contract the virus and the transmission dynamics of the same in territorial contexts that are defined. This is of fundamental importance to implement effective counter-measures to the surveillance and containment of outbreaks”.