LETTER to Vacation in Italy. Where else we want to go this summer?

Dear Beppe,

at the moment there is still plenty of uncertainty on whether, and possibly how, we will be able to spend the summer holidays which for us italians are sacrosanct, and woe to the one who touches. Distanziamenti between umbrellas, plexiglas, masks, sanitisers, swim in the sea, yes, but in turn, at the beach yes, but only on reservation, for hours, forbidden to socialize with the nearby beach umbrella, sun beds will be sanitized every guest change, these days we are reading of the whole. News fresh of the day is that some countries seem to be trying to agree to open “corridors tourism” with countries less affected by the pandemic and allow the access on their territory only to residents of these countries. Croatia and Greece for example would like to welcome only germans, possibly the israelis, leaving out the citizens of other most affected countries, including Italy and Spain.

But then, this pandemic has taught anything! The main mistake that has allowed the spread of the virus at the level precisely pandemic was to think that any State would be immune, and the virus had a “nationality” very precise, chinese first, italy then. When it is finally understood that this virus does not look at anybody and in a world so globalized no matter where you come from, it was too late. Now, after 2 months, and in spite of 4 million infections and 290.000 deaths around the world, someone is there ricasca.

But aside from the fact that with the crisis that we are living in Italy, I don’t think there will be many to be able to afford to travel abroad, even where it was possible, with the economy and the tourism sector in the knee money for the holidays we should spend it here, to support our economy, the small businesses that are the engine, and to protect millions of jobs.

I know the Greece and Croatia, but without taking anything away, we realize how beautiful Italy? But what need would we have of wanting to go elsewhere this summer? Here do not really miss anything, we have sea, mountains, lakes, hills, countryside beautiful, national parks, cities of art, regional cuisines lofty, enviable climate from may to October. Beppe allow me a little bit of healthy nationalism, but I think that this year our holidays, we should spend them in the case is known as the Beautiful Country. We italians are among those who travel more, and this year we have the opportunity to look with different eyes the country that all envy us, you want to put the Krk’s with Panarea and the Aeolian islands? Lošinj with Favignana, Marettimo and Levanzo? Zakynthos town with the island of Lampedusa, the Tremiti islands, Capri, Ventotene, Ponza, Ustica, Pantelleria, the Lily, the Cinque terre, Salento? Not to mention of Sicily and Sardinia, I could make endless comparisons, it we’d go always a winner! Here in Italy we have it all, there is that unfortunately we do not know it, but this is another story … Dear greetings,

Elena Scimìa, [email protected]