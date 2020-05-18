MESS, because coding training online nationwide access opened May 19

MESS, continues to expand the content of the training and coding online. On May 19 the young people forgot the MESS of coding led to the use of all young people by enriching their education

Covid-19th the move to online platforms are regularly adding new ones in the process the mess of the content of Education, Youth and Sports Day May 19 youth access to education nationwide opened their new coding. Chairman of the board of Management MESS Free Burak Akkolabout the topic said in a statement, “Especially such as coding and design of the industry and to invest in areas that will contribute to the future of our country is our priority. Digital conversion will increase the competitive power of our country to manage the process well. Digital will play a key role in the transformation of young people we aim to develop the competencies. The professions of the future today we are proud to be the power behind our young people prepared,” he said.

Covid-19 epidemic in the workplace training for employees in the process member of the Union of metal industrialists of Turkey and the Republic online platforms elementary school, middle school and high school level training last April 23 national sovereignty and children’s day on coding that appeal to, for the use of all children and young people in Turkey had been opened. MESS; May 19 youth and Sports Day on the occasion of coding the scope of training young people from higher age groups in a way that benefits enriched.

In total, more than 250 newly-added training videos together with the content those who want to benefit from www.messkodlamaegitimi.com by logging in you can provide access to educational content from the address.

Covid-19 in the period before the member of the mess attended by children of employees at the workplace to 5,000 middle and high school levels of Education enjoyed by the young people mess their coding is reminiscent of the chairman of the board of directors Free Burak Akkol, the epidemic emphasized the importance of education for themselves with the online platform, they deliver.