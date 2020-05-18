Lock green on the stock exchange; Mizrahi jumped 4.6%, Patel jumped at 13.6%

<

Reported ongoing basis from the stock market in Tel Aviv: important updates, shares outstanding, bonds and analysts.

Tel Aviv 35 TA 125 Banks-5 Technology ביומד Oil and gas Real estate

17:25 – Lock green Stock Exchange Tel Aviv: the indices TA 35 and TA 125 climbed 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, after earlier jumped more than 2%. Index the banks jumped at 2.6%, Mizrahi Tefahot leapt 4.6%. Patel on the second day of sharp increases, and darted off at 13.6%. Delek Group is expected to complete today the capital raised – Delek Drilling jumped at 9.5%. More Balto – friend to Israel grew at 7.8%, נאוויטס ורציו took off at 12.3% and 12.2%, respectively, Dor Alon climbed at 8.6%.

15:45 – Leading indices continue to jump – TA 35 and TA 125 climbing at 2.1%, the Tel Aviv banks is rising at 3.1%.

14:55 – The positive trend the stock market is strengthened, in parallel with increases in similar contracts futures leading indices in New York. TA 35 and TA 125 climbing 1.6 percent, the Tel Aviv banks jumped by 2.7%, led by Mizrahi שמזנק at 4.5%. Work adds 4.3%, National up by 1.4%, discount and international climbers at 0.9% and 0.8% respectively.

14:30 – Yes, faith ביופרמה leaps at 20.9% after reporting on the results of additional experiment in Phase 2 drug Namodenoson her treatment for NAFLD – fatty liver disease on the background of alcohol (Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) and in patients some of them suffer and some don’t disease liver chronic NASH. Company Key of Hope has announced that the results show a significant decrease in הפיברוזיס and the fat in the liver in patients who were treated at 25MG.

Pnina Fishman, CEO YES, faith

13:00 – Patel jumps 12% on top of the 35 and later לנסיקה of 13.4% yesterday, but the hotel chain is still trading in a dive of 62.7% in relation to the beginning of the year.

According to estimates provided by the management of Patel, because of the crisis הקורונה brought to stop the company’s Activity page most of מלונותיה, in the first quarter, the second and third of the year 2020 will belong to material decrease in very־EBITDAשל the company in relation to the quarterly counterparts, and as a result the company is not standing this year in one or more מהקובננטים she undertook to comply with them as part of Terri’s trust fund bond. Such a violation would allow holders to demand repayment immediately, the debt to them amounts to one billion shekels.

Last Thursday asked Patel holders of the bonds a provisional waiver

On test part of the mammoth financial criteria for entitlement holders to demand repayment immediately.

Hotel Patel Kibbutz אילות Photo: site Patel

11:30 – Nova climbs by 2.4% next leap of 7.7% yesterday after released reports on Thursday. Investment bank לייקסטריט published recommended buying the stock equipment manufacturer of measurement Israel, and raised the price target to $ 48 from $ 46. “Although the results of holdings were expected, we believe that the forecast given better than expected. The company is not immune from the effects of macro and visibility low, but we encourage order backlog hold of the company,” wrote analysts בלייקסטריט.

The National Bank has passed an increase of 0.9%, after earlier trading in a decline of 1.6% in the background warning the profit.

10:05 – Trading opens:TA 35 climbing at 1%, TA 125 getting stronger at 0.9%; Delek Drilling jumps out at 8.5% on top of the TA 35, a control group of gas down by 1.4 percent at the bottom of the index. National weakened 1.3 percent after warning earnings. קופיקס jumped 7% after reports.

9:40 – Lior Sheila analyst, banks at IBI investment house, for warning the profit of the National: “in light of the loss anticipated, we believe that the National Bank will present at the annual level return on equity of approximately 6% and the bank will discharge the allowance for credit losses around 1.5% case credit in the calculation of annual mean discharge of approximately one billion shekels. Although the report says that most secretions are the group, but recall that Bank Hapoalim beat the secretions individual in the fourth quarter is therefore likely that the extent of the individual relating to the branches like energy, tourism and aviation will give their signal. Discharge group are a kind of safety factor for future losses and that are not known fully, so it may שההפרשה high will be translated in the future to recoveries .

In addition, the losses in the case הנוסטרו the case. tradable may bring the section revenue funding that are not just bogus interest to negative. Total results for the first quarter show mainly promotes safety of banks against the consequences of future crisis. Secretions high in the current quarter should cover the losses in the future, but it is important to understand that this is a leap of a lifetime. Therefore, the later will be considerably more low מהנוכחית, but may be slightly higher own juices. pre-crisis. In the case of national allocations in 2019 amounted to around 0.2% and apparently sit-2020 will result in 0.6%-0.7%.

8:00 – Buying network Little Switzerland, and the Union of the results in the first quarter of the year, allowed לקופיקס view, an increase of 10.5% in sales totaling 76 million NIS.

Excluding the addition to sales, was קופיקס stamp of the first quarter this year with a decline of 6.7%. Purchasing network the High Court the four branches in the cities, allowed the company to reduce the net loss to $ 1.4 million, compared to a net loss of $ 4.8 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

7:55 – Warning profit in the National Bank: the bank announced yesterday that it is expected to finish the first quarter at a loss of 200-300 million.

At the bank indicate that the losses are expected to be the provision of higher allowance for credit losses, and losses in activities in the capital market, given the sharp declines in the markets recorded in the month of March.

