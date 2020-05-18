Coronavirus went to the tribes that live isolated from the outside world

IN ECUADOR LAST STATUS

In a statement from the Ministry of Health in Ecuador in Ecuador in the jungles of the Amazon Waorani tribe living far away and isolated from the outside world, the coronavirus is detected in a young woman pregnant at the age of 17, he said. Luz Elena Nueva Aurora, the young woman’s capital was transferred to the Maternity Hospital gineco Kito арисменди announced. On the other hand, after detection of the virus in young women, the tribe seen in more than 40 symptoms and 6 of them were recorded.

2 736 thousand people lost their lives in Ecuador according to recent data due to the coronavirus in the country total number of cases was 182, it was announced that 33 thousand.