Ryanair expects losses of 200 million euro in the quarter – Printing

Because of the emergency coronavirus and the consequent blocking of the flights, the low-cost airline expects to record losses of 200 million euro in the quarter that ends in June, as reported in the financial statements of the fiscal year ended in March.

Ryanair has closed the year with profits up 13% to 1.002 billion euro and approximately 149 million passengers. However, because of a health crisis, Ryanair has had to suspend most flights beginning in mid-March. The company has operated only 1% of scheduled flights in the quarter that ends in June, and expects to recover approximately 40% of the normal operational flights starting in July and 60% starting from August. For the year 2020-2021, Ryanair expects to carry less than 80 million passengers, almost half of its original target of 154 million.

To cope with the substantial decline in traffic, Ryanair has announced a cut in wages of up to 20% unpaid leave of personnel and 3,000 redundancies, mainly of pilots and cabin crew. Last week, the company has also confirmed a reduction in staff of over 250 people in offices in Dublin, Stansted, Madrid and Wroclaw.

During the presentation of the budget, Michael O’leary, ceo of Ryanair, has said it is opposed to State aid “given to Alitalia, Lufthansa, Air France-Klm, Sas and Norwegian”. O’leary stressed that Ryanair will be more difficult to compete “with the airlines of the flag that will be able to offer below-cost prices with the benefit of over 30 billion euros of illegal State aid”.

O’leary added that give 3 billion euros for the resumption of Alitalia, “a company that has never made profits in the last 75 years” and that “it is only the second in Italy, while Ryanair is 50% larger on the Italian market”, will it damage competition in Italy.