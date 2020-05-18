What is zipline? Zipline in Turkey, where it is done? However, what explains the zipline prize Ajun mean, what does it mean?

7 days from the screens, and viewing the survivor who broke records that will be published on 18 May 2020 Monday evening there will be the grand prize in the new section the excitement of. In a recent episode Ajun however, the game almost passes out with a description of the prize of the contestants. The ambition of the contestants who win the grand prize of two teams is reflected in how the game comes to the screen. The tension would go through the roof after the game the winning team with a prize that Zipline you will live unforgettable moments. The winning team will be taken from the island by helicopter and will fly to the location of the prize. Ajun however, strict followers after announcing the award of Survivor, “Survivor Zipline what is it, how is it done? The prize zipline explains what you mean but Ajun, what does it mean?” began to seek answers to questions.

What is zipline?

Zipline, from a high point to a low point, while the wire rope is connected by means of wearing a seat belt (harness, harness,) is called the spatial activity with the help of gravity and your own weight. The zipline, which increases the popularity in our country, a certain height from a point on the wire rope is connected to a low point by taking precautions with your own weight and gravity place with the help of the spatial activity is called. The steel wheeled roller accelerated by connecting the line of the zipline rope, can reach speeds of 50 to 60 miles per hour. This speed is directly proportional to the slope of the line zipline. At the end of the line brake system the brake system or with the help of a spring stop is provided.

How to Zipline?

The steel rope is connected at a low point ie the beginning of precautions have been put in place by passing the belt to the starting point of your eminet stuck yourself into space after dropping your current weight, you’ll reach the end of the trail at a constant speed. At this time is saved into your memory as an unforgettable moment with one last exciting moments. Zipline is an activity that is done alone.

Zipline is generated according to the characteristics of your space as natural or artificial models.

Natural Lines Zipline:

Existing wooded areas in tree trunks, placed on wooden platforms which are generated by the trees determines the length according to the distance between the trails.

Artificial Lines Zipline:

Wooden or metal poles, concrete structures are created between the hard trails.

What should be considered when creating the zipline course?

Zipline the length of the line is the most important factor during the creation of the lines. However, to be established on the route of the zipline line blocking factors (trees, buildings, hills, pond, Valley and the cliffs, high voltage lines, roads, etc.) in order to prevent possible accidents should be strongly considered.

Zipline in Turkey, where it is done?

Even in Turkey, many small trails with picnic and camping areas in large shopping centers, you can enjoy zipline fun activity that you may encounter. However, in Turkey the largest and the most prominent zipline trails are as follows:

1.Antalya, Kemer – Beldibi Canyon

Turkey’s largest zipline course is located in Antalya in Antalya province goynuk Canyon. Total 1-mile track consists of 4 separate lines.

2.Çankırı, Ilgaz Zipline

Female meadow at a height of 25 feet from the ground in the area and 530 metre-long zipline is waiting for you adrenalin lovers line.

3.Ayder Rize Zipline

Cool off and enjoy the scenery both in Ayder Rize County zipline zipline include a line for those who want to both enjoy the experience. A height of 75 meters and 160 meters zipline offers its visitors the opportunity to see the views from above Ayder with the line.

4.Artvin Coruh River

Borçka dam on River Çoruh on the zipline line 385 and 385 yards return yards built on top of the only part of the Black Sea going with the longest line. The first zipline is the center of Artvin.

5.Erzurum Tortum Zipline

Uzundere District of Erzurum Tortum Lake is a recreation inspired by the project cable car lines were established under the name of the zipline. You may prefer to enjoy the zipline across the lake borders to live in Tortum Lake.