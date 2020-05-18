Coronavirus, the mayor of Sassari reopen the city rules for walking in the street

Accessible games for children in the parks provided that they are disinfected twice a day
In the shops, the goods can be touched by the customers only if they will wear the disposable gloves provided by the traders or sanitized if the customer wears them at the entrance in the shop.
Wherever and however, are prohibited the gatherings. In the local managers have the obligation to enforce the distancing sanctions, limitations in opening hours, closure of local.
The mayor also called for the rules to walk on the sidewalks in order to avoid that the distances between the loops falls below the meter. The mayor also invites you to dispose of gloves and masks in the containers of the services, penalties for those who throw in the street or in private spaces
