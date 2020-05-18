Brazil, at St. Paul’s hospitals in the collapse – the Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, 18 MAY – The mayor of San Paulo, Bruno Covas,

he stated that the health care system in the megalopolis – the most

affected by the Covid-19 in Brazil, the number of outbreaks and

deaths – is close to collapse. The first citizen has also

stressed that is dependent on the other mayors of the region

the metro and the governor, Joao Doria, to implement a

lockdown in the city, so as to further limit the

movement of persons. “The rate of contamination in the city

continues to increase and has reversed a downward trend that

occurred at the beginning of may. We are approaching the

the most difficult moments,” said Covas, citing

the occupation of 90% of the beds of the icu, and 76%

of the beds of the infirmary.



According to the most recent data in the south american Country rose to

241.080 outbreaks and 16.118, deaths from coronavirus.In Brazil

there are already at least six States that have adopted the lockdown,

in spite of the contrary position expressed several times by the

the president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.