Purchased new and intriguing: Cor J. Cox has signed with Maccabi Ashdod

<span><p data-font-size="16" data-font-size-type="px" tabindex="-1">Maccabi Ashdod with imprint intriguing. It's about the foreign Cor J Cox, who signed in the ranks of the group of Amit Tamir until the end of the season. </p><p data-font-size="16" data-font-size-type="px" tabindex="-1">Ashdod is looking for to add some quality to the roster thin her, giving a golden opportunity Lagarde/forward for the American 30-year-old, married לישראלית, standing at a towering 1.95 metres and he joins the list of procurement of "dolphins" Paul Delaney ואלונזו Coleman, who signed on Saturday. It's a chance for his senior league when have not yet had the opportunity him to make an appearance since it's Israel.</p><p data-font-size="16" data-font-size-type="px" tabindex="-1">Cox played at Mississippi Valley State, which prescribed a series statistical of 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 interceptions on average. He began his pro career בפירסטנפלד Austrian and from there he went to the league Viceroy in Finland. After playing in Hungary, Georgia and France, came a group of Bethlehem from the Palestinian.</p><p data-font-size="16" data-font-size-type="px" tabindex="-1">Last season, when he was a player training with Maccabi Rishon Lezion, received a special invitation OnStar League winner a basket and won the contest the dunk. He recently signed with Maccabi Ma'ale Adumim from the state, but after a long saga, not allowed to play because he's still not citizens of Israel.</p>

