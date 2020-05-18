In Macedonia, the Turkish barber and his family seeks help for the treatment of coronavirus

Fikriye Aktas her aunt who lives in Adapazari, the scientific Maple, “our kids here to run a hair salon they used to go to Macedonia 1 year ago settled. Caught up in protecting my nephew’s wife, was under treatment in a hospital. My nephew was quarantined at home with their children and 2. We would ask our US President, we beg you, our children bring them to Turkey. Not to be alone there, have them shipped here. Here in front of our eyes, they’re treated in their own land. His mother, distraught, ravaged his brothers. We want our kids next to us,” he said. My sister, brother in law and nephew who want to bring Turkey Hamit Recepoglu if “about 1 Week ago went to the hospital, they sent me back to the coronavirus not doubt. Re-coronavirus when you go to the hospital out of my brother-in-law. To my nieces and then my sister was a test and they came back positive. It’s a small country with less developed health care system there. We’re a little worried because of the topic, my sister’s condition began to deteriorate. Having chronic diseases also makes us more nervous. We’re asking you to bring to Turkey,” he said.
Source link
https://www.cnnturk.com/turkiye/makedonyadaki-turk-berber-ve-ailesi-koronavirus-tedavisi-icin-yardim-istiyor