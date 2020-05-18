The number of cities rose to 26 curfew that have been unmasked

For not complying with the rule will be applied

The Assembly Public Health Bolu Governor Ahmet Ümit, under the presidency assembled. Abant Bolu governorship in the meeting hall with video conferencing in the meeting decisions have been made about the measures of the new coronavirus. Bolu governor said in a statement announced that are banned in out of the street, unmasked.

In a statement, “Controlled as part of the process of social life, in towns and cities, of all our citizens in all the areas where were to be found in the residence in accordance with standards to wear a mask covering the mouth and nose in the same manner obeying the rules of social distance to move the specified places, without creating crowded environments, security forces, police and other audit teams in the effective oversight of the application by rules, it was decided to have legal action against those who do not comply with” the statement said.

In Papua New Guinea added

Governorship of Gümüşhane in his written statement today on the street, from across the province has been made mandatory, it was stated that a Face Mask be worn. In a statement, “the mask, as recommended by health authorities should be used. The police, the gendarmerie and police teams, Information and control activities will continue. County Public Health to those who act contrary to the decisions of the board will be sanctioned in accordance with applicable law,” the statement said.

These are some of the Forbidden

County Sanitation Boards, Adiyaman, Amasya and Afyonkarahisar, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bartın, Denizli, Düzce, Kastamonu, Gaziantep, Turkey, Karabük, Sakarya, Isparta, Kırklareli, Burdur-Siirt, Turkey, Kayseri, Karabük, Kırıkkale, Kahramanmaraş, Eskişehir, Uşak, Manisa, Trabzon and decided to mask.