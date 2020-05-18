Back to the bad weather all over Italy

The time scheduled Monday, may 18,

In the weather in Italy provided by the Meteorological Service of the Italian air force is reistra as the Italian Peninsula is concerned, in fee, by a flow circolativo wet south-western, moderately unstable, that it puts more emphasis on Sardinia, on the peninsular center and, in smaller measure, the alps/pre-alps and Emilia-Romagna in the east.

To the North, becoming irregular on the areas of the alpine and pre-alpine, with higher densities on the western sector and on the triveneto, where it will be possible local residual precipitations in the character of the reverse; fair to partly cloudy, with snow and areas of the apennines where it will be possible precipitation phenomena by the evening hours, the character of the reverse; partly cloudy over the remaining areas with slight or low chances of precipitation phenomena.

You register an overcast or cloudy on Sardinia, with rainfall spread to the character of the reverse or temporal, with particular emphasis on the eastern sector, where the phenomena may also result in locally intense; in attenuation of the evening on the southern sector

Mostly cloudy or overcast, on the tyrrhenian regions and in Umbria, with precipitation to the character of the reverse, intensifying in the evening, when the phenomenology is to assume a character locally, thunderstorms; partly or mostly cloudy over the remaining regions, where it still is, the probability of local precipitation, especially on the areas of the apennines.

To the South the regions of cloudiness irregular also intense, mostly mid-high layered, with local showers between night and first morning on the north-west Sicily, Molise, and the internal areas of Campania.

The temperatures

a slight decline in the minimum values on Sardinia, Sicily, Calabria, and the areas south of Lazio and Abruzzo, rising to the north and on the Marche, Umbria, tuscany’s apennines, Campania north-central and eastern Basilicata; an increase in the maximum values in the north, on the northern coast of Tuscany, on the coastal areas of the bells and those of the ion of Puglia, Basilicata and northern Calabria, in the general decline on the rest of the territory.

The winds

From weak to moderate in Sicily, from the west on the west and from the east on the rest of the island; light to locally moderate on the rest of the Peninsula, from the quadrant eastern on Calabria, Basilicata, Campania, and the central and eastern regions of the north and from the north on the remaining regions.

The seas

Very wavy the sea of Sardinia and strait of Sicilywith this last increase to locally rough locally very rough, tending to is generally very rough in the channel of Sardinia; little moved in the Adriatic and the Ionian sea north and locally moved the Ionian sea south; moved the remaining seas, becoming locally very rough in the center-southern Tyrrhenian, especially on the eastern sector.

The time scheduled for Tuesday, may 19,

To the North, becoming irregular at times intense with light precipitation convective widespread, most intense in the morning on Emilia-Romagna and lower Veneto. By late afternoon, the attenuation of the phenomena, with the exception of the Emilia-Romagna region of central-eastern europe.

Centre and Sardinia and a lot of clouds over all regions of rainfall in convective clouds on the regions of the adriatic and spread elsewhere. Expected thunderstorms, locally intense on Tuscany in the morning. From the afternoon intensification of the phenomena over the Marche, Umbria and Abruzzo.

In the South and in Sicily, cloudiness, mostly medium-high, rapidly intensifying in the morning on Molise and areas tyrrhenian and associated light precipitation, even in the character of the reverse or temporal, species close to the apennine ridge in the afternoon; by the evening the expected showers also spread on the western Sicily.

The temperatures

Minimum down on Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, northern apennines, eastern Sardinia, Umbria region, tyrrhenian regions and in the lee of the apennines, the adriatic, a slight rise over the hills of piedmont and the valle d’aosta, without significant changes elsewhere; the largest decrease in the north-east, on the plains of lombardy, the central areas of piedmont, Liguria, Tuscany, Lazio, Sardinia, Campania, areas of the tyrrhenian calabria, Sicily, tyrrhenian, and western, as well as on the ionian coasts, more pronounced on lower Veneto and Emilia-Romagna in northern increase of reliefs of the north-west, Molise, northern Puglia and the remaining adriatic, stationary elsewhere.

Twenty

moderate east/north-east on the plain of the po, with strong reinforcements on the coasts; absent in the northern on the remaining north, Umbria, the adriatic regions of central and southern, with reinforcements on areas of the apennine; from weak to moderate northwest on the larger islands, with reinforcements on the south-western area of Sardinia and west of Sicily; weak variables elsewhere.

Mari

Very wavy the strait of Sicily, the sea and the Sardinian channel, up to locally agitated by the evening this last; a little, moved the central Adriatic and the south; moved the remaining basins.