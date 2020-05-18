Fountain: “I have the conscience, if the index rises close all”

Do you want to advertise on this site?

The governor of the Lombardia Attilio Fontana, in the the day of the resumption, defending itself from allegations that involve him in regard to the management ofemergency Covid-19 as part of the Region. It is a series of statements released in the media, a few days from the discovery of an inscription appeared on a wall in Milan, who calls him a “murderer”.

“It was a return to the past, to people that I had hoped for no longer existed – he said in an interview with Corriere della Sera. But I have to say that the heavy media campaign against me, can explain certain reactions”. The governor insists that is not touched in the Region decide the red zone to stand Up and “for the Rsa we are not there we enter into with management. It is up to us the check of the observance of protocols. Remember that the Rsa 90 percent of which are private”.

“Among all the big accusations to me are the moves, none of this is founded. Fortunately, if survive in this way, it is because I can sleep very well of the night. I don’t have any kind of weight on the conscience.” So the former mayor of Varese responded to the Morning Five about the choices made during the most acute phase of the emergency health. “Those decisions, he said, are been taken in the middle of a dramatic situationthat is not even imaginable, and that those who did not live through it cannot understand it”.

We must not forget that the Lombardy it was the region most affected and then “we need to be more cautious,” he says.

In comparison with the government for the agreement between the State and the Regions “there were disagreements of a legal nature. But in the end our guidelines have been included in the Dpcm. With those of the Inail certain activities would never have been able to share. In the end it was done a good work with protocols that combine security with the ability to carry out the activities”. In the Lombardy region the only differences relate to the fact that we do not open it immediately swimming pools, gyms, wellness centers and that to go to a restaurant, it is necessary to measure the fever”.

You have to take care of the shot”, without forgetting the safety.” And if the index were to go back, “we are ready to close”. The fountain, however, is optimistic: “We have a close and regular monitoring. If we were to see of the dangers we will intervene immediately”.

