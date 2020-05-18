Ghost Of Tsushima, unveiled the space occupied on the hard disk of the Playstation 4

As we already know, modern games require a lot of space on your storage device, due to the high dimension of the various assets (textures, etc), as well as subsequent updates, which tend to increase their weight in the course of time.

It seems, however, Ghost Of Tsushimaone of the most awaited films of this year and, perhaps, the last great exclusive for Sony Playstation 4does not require a lot of space – at least relatively.

In fact, the official product page on the Playstation Store has been recently updated, revealing that it will occupy a minimum of 50 GB on the HDD of the console. Despite the breadth of the environments, then, the game will need to take half the space of other securities, such as, for example, The Last Of Us – Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake or Red Dead Redemption II.

After the session of gameplay shown on the occasion of the last appointment with the column “State Of Play”, Ghost Of Tsushima has been at the centre of various controversies regarding the possible downgrade chart.

In anticipation of his debut on the market, we recommend you read our recent preview in which we stated that “Ghost of Tsushima has many features of great interest, and based its offer on the exploration, on the multi-faceted possibilities offered by the combat system and the stealth, and on the customization of the style of the game and the right equipment.”

