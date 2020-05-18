Coronavirus, the data – The currently positive drop below 70 thousand, 145 new deaths. Double healed in Lombardia

Arethe new positive from yesterday, for a total of 225.435 cases – including in the account the deaths and the healed. Yesterday the increase was highest, at 875. According to the daily update provided by the Civil Protection, the total number of currently positive is, i.e. 1.836 assisted in less than yesterday: the number of people currently sick in Italy, therefore, falls below the

In the last 24 hours are recorded 145 deathsthat bring the total to 31.908. The total number cured (and dismissed) salt to 125.176: 2.366 more people compared to yesterday.

Among the currently positive, 762 are in care at the intensive therapies (13 patients in less than yesterday). Other 10.311 people are admitted with symptoms, (89 less than yesterday) while 57.278 people, i.e. the84% of the currently positiveare isolation without symptoms or with mild symptoms.

The situation in Lombardy – New positive cases are 326compared to yesterday (399 new) even if with more than 2 thousand tampons in less (11.809). With the data of today, the total comes to 84.844. The growth of cases of infection by the coronavirus in the capital of lombardy proceeds to have two or three digits: the number of cases in the province to tap the 22.151 (+110), to Milan city are 9.371 (+56). Yesterday the increase was lower: 75 new and positive in the metropolitan area and 34 in the city. The same trend Bergamo with 46 new cases for a total of 12.443, while yesterday had been recorded 26 new positive ones. In decline Brescia – 56 new sick against the 83 yesterday – for a total of 14.147. Stable Cremona, 10 swabs positive yesterday as well as today.

Continues to decrease, however the number of residents in the region are 255 patients in the icu (-13) and 4.480 (-41) people in other departments. The new deaths are 69 for a total of 15.519 dead. “The data today indicate that the trend of contagion is substantially satisfactory,” said the councillor to the Welfare of the Lombardy Region, Giulio explore the old. “The relationship between the swabs carried out and of the positive cases is on the whole favorable,” added the alderman, and “doubles, compared to yesterday, the number of the healed“ who are 35.042 (+823).

The situation in the other Regions – In detail, the cases currently positive are 27.430 in Lombardy, 10.239 in Piedmont, 5.656 in Emilia-Romagna, 4.041 in the Veneto region, 2.802 in Tuscany, 2.456 in Liguria, 3.910 in Lazio, 2.565 in the Marche region, 1.696 in Campania, 2.017 in Puglia, 301 in the autonomous Province of Trento, 1.555 in Sicily, 654 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 1.422 in the Abruzzo region, 314 in the autonomous Province of Bolzano, 78 in Umbria, 405 in Sardinia, 68 in Valle d’aosta, 422 in Calabria, 216 in the Molise region and 104 in the Basilicata region.

