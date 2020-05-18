Harsh reaction from Turkey in Germany Low attack into a mosque

Cavusoglu, said in his message that I shared on Twitter about the topic:

“Mubarak the month of Ramadan, the period of racism and Islamophobia in Europe and the epidemic continues. Our mosque is the latest example of the ugly assault made in Germany. This symbol actually depicts sick mentality that is used in this ugly incident. The perpetrators of this event must be apprehended immediately.”

Stuttgart, Germany, near the city of Vaihingen Enz resort for Religious Affairs Turkish Islamic Union (DITIB) connected to the Fatih Mosque at around 23.30 the previous day to the door of the pig’s head hung. Security kameralarinc the attack on the mosque has been saved, two people walking away from the scene was found to be.

IN GERMANY LOW ATTACK! THE PIG’S HEAD WAS HUNG TO THE DOOR OF THE MOSQUE

Stuttgart, Germany, near the city of Vaihingen in the Enz district, at the door of a mosque pig’s head was hung.

For Religious Affairs Turkish Islamic Union (DITIB) connected to the Fatih Mosque at around 23.30 last night two people to the door of the pig’s head sped off from the scene beyond. The attack on the mosque was recorded in kameralarinc security.

DITIB Fatih mosque association president Latif Pekmezci Vaihingen Enz, a firm with your name on the attackers in a van, a minibus and the incident was reported to have detected the arrival of the police said.

Heard the great sadness from the event and transmits Pekmezci, Crime Scene Investigation and police said it is launching an investigation into the matter.

After the incident Stuttgart Consul General Mehmet Erkan Suggest DITIB religious services Attaché of the Union of Moses and the Württemberg state president Ismet really long to get passed by going to the mosque visited.