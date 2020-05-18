The summit took Powell’s comments below

The U.S. Federal Reserve ( Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell was predictable but still the price of gold per ounce-than-expected negative comments led to the summit of approximately 7.5 years. 2020 starting from $ 1.520 gold maintained an upward trend uncertainty the effect of coronavirus so far. The price of gold per ounce today with rising 1 percent exceeded $ 1.760. Thus, gold in international markets reached the highest level seen since September 2012.

‘SHOULD COME INTO FULL OF CONFIDENCE’

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in his remarks at the weekend, “people’s trust will have to be fulfilled for the economy to fully recover fully. This may have to wait to get the vaccine,” he said. Besides Powell, the U.S. economy to fully recover by the end of 2021 could find stated that.

This description of the ‘rebel’ part suggests an important uncertainty. Because the coronavirus vaccine about the vaccine studies performed throughout the world and is not able to promise an exact date for. Besides, the world’s largest economy, the U.S. recovery in 2021, ending the possibility of finding ‘normalisation’ of means that will last longer than the general expectation. Therefore, the following description, The Investor’s search for Safe Haven has increased.

Ounce together with the increase in the price of domestic gold in the quarter rose to 638 pounds, an increase of 7 pounds.