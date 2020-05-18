11 streets in Tel Aviv-Yafo are למדרחובים soon – vehicle and transportation

Over the next few weeks 11 segments of blocks in Tel Aviv-Yafo are expected to make למדרחובים see a few to vehicle traffic, similar to the model of block creation. It’s a שנוקטות advanced cities many of the world’s. It’s the policy of urban לתעדוף pedestrians and cyclists and encouraging domestic trade. Move joins to a decision some weeks ago, published in the marker for constructing 20 miles of additional trails bike in 2020 in the city.

More than 200 cities in the world have taken rapid moves like this during הקורונה, to encourage movement by walking and using a bike, while maintaining a distance my friend, and to reduce the travel in a private vehicle creates congestion in the cities. For example, in the United States, Canada, Australia and Germany closed streets and neighborhoods to a motor vehicle, designate bike paths to temporary, expanded sidewalks temporarily — and as a rule, slow down the traffic on the roads. In Oakland California, for example, it has been announced that 10% of the total length of streets in the city, will be blocked to cars and the streets will be used for bicycles ולהולכי feet.

Moved to Gallery Pedestrian market creation, in the pre-period הקורונהPhoto: the Tel Aviv-Jaffa

Making blocks owners of suitable properties (among other things, that are not used arterial traffic significant, and they include trading) is known as a benefactor to the Commerce local. For example, closing a street Lewinsky to vehicle traffic jump trading on the street. The closing of Times Square in New York has raised the trading of the business in the region at 117% in a short time.

Streets expected to be closed to vehicles they blocks commercial which partially placed chairs and furniture Street. המדרחובים are expected to be used by residents and visitors that they can go in the space city safe, accessible and inviting stick also about keeping the general remoteness social.

The streets שיוסבו gradually למדרחובים for the next month are:

Street אשתורי flow – Converting the street into pedestrian and connecting it to the square Zell will improve the public space and into the street.

Street Nachalat Binyamin – The section between the streets Kalisher לרוטשילד will become pedestrian to expand the space for pedestrians and bike riders around Allenby as well as to expand the space business.

Four street – Making the section between the streets Carlebach for da Vinci pedestrian should include a public space shared…. combined with a bike.

Street Florentine. – The pedestrian zone will be between the streets: Ben Atar, Rabbi Chaim Vital, קורדובירו ופרנקל. Parallel to the area will be expanded activity business tonight.

Street the second – Pedestrian street on the weekends on the street. it’s near the promenade will serve pedestrians and cyclists.

Moved to Gallery Pedestrian market creation, in the pre-period הקורונהPhoto: the Tel Aviv-Jaffa

Street Daniel – Between the streets of the Carmel and Herbert Samuel – transforming section that pedestrian will facilitate the connection terminal Carmelit to the sea.

Street champion בצלות – Creating a pedestrian walkway between the streets Nahalat Binyamin Street Market will improve and increase the public space in Florentine.

Street ng US – The closing of the street to traffic will allow the increase of space activity business is in the vineyard of the Yemenites. Move ahead of the closing, anticipated to a segment as part of the Purple Line of the light rail expected to begin in a few months.

Alley House fabric – Converting the alley into pedestrian during the evening and night will allow the increase in the area of business tonight. the rear of Beit Romano and improving public space.

Street Yossi Ben Yossi – Free 24/7.

Street purple. – A pedestrian street in Jaffa.

Expanding מדרחובים exist:

Expanding pedestrian Ham – The street is closed today to traffic on Friday. Now will be expanded temporary activity, a pedestrian on Friday morning and this afternoon, between the streets Rothschild, till Allenby, for the use of pedestrians and bike riders.

Expanding pedestrian Lewinsky. – From Market Street to Herzl – turn pedestrian 24/7.

As part of the initiative, will open the streets to pedestrians and bicycles only. It will be possible to drive on the streets that cross and bike the perimeter. Any of the changes to locations areas a loading dock at the request of business owners will be parking vehicles in front of businesses and restaurants and stalls can be able to place tables and chairs in accordance with the guidelines of the municipality.

It should be noted that required a lot of work in other cities, שמצבן less good in relation to Tel Aviv in terms of infrastructure that give priority to pedestrians and cyclists.