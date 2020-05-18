Italy need choices and realism (and that end of the industry 4.0?)

We are accustomed to debates surreal in our Country. But what c was, and still attempts to power on the Mes, goes beyond any reasonable understanding. Among the obstacles that have slowed the approval of the decree to Relaunch the so-called covers. That is to say, the money to be found to compose the mosaic of the 55 billion representing the allocation of the decree to Relaunch. The list of the destination of the resources long and goes from 4 billion to cut the Irap to 4 for tourism and culture, from the 1.5 billion to the school to 6 for small businesses. There are also 5 for Health and safety. obvious that the time for the use of the Esm are not immediate (but already by the end of June could get there), as is equally clear that the Health of the Italian need a lot of money that is put back in the roadway.

Difficult to understand why the League, the areas of 5-Star and to the right (except for Forza Italia) are cos hostile. The argument that of conditions. You suspect what is once taken the money, the Italy, not respecting the poles of the places to get the funds to interest almost zero, is subjected to heavy controls on fiscal policy. Topic singular. Our Country has always respected and honored its debts. And the distrust preventive against Italy on the part of those who mainly defines sovranista even less understandable. In combat a health emergency that already became the economic crisis and recession, the realism must guide policy. Of the opposition as well as that of the government. And it will be the latter, with its choices, to direct the Country towards a resumption or to Italy of the benefits and of the bonus as, unfortunately, it appears from the measures of the decree to Relaunch. You have to think of an Italy of business and growth instead of assistance.

Ps: what happened to Industry 4.0? Forgetfulness or political choice?