Sardinia, from now on open beaches. The governor Solinas signature the ordinance

Free access to all the beaches of Sardinia, beginning from today. And’ as it involves the new order signed in the night from the president of the Region, Christian Solinas. The ordinance also provides in art.1 the obligation to mask in all areas open to the public, and even in outdoor places “where it is not possible to maintain the distance of at least a meter”.

It remains the obligation of the quarantine for 14 days for those who arrive on the island. “All the subjects arrival in Sardinia, regardless of the place of origin – it is stated in the ordinance, have the obligation to observe the stay at home with insulation the trustee, as of 14 days”. Air carriers and ship – explains the Region – and to the management company of the airports are under the obligation to acquire and make available to the Region the names and contact information of the travelers arrived in Sardinia.

Starting from the 21st of may, finally, are allowed in all sardinian airports general aviation, “subject to the signing between the Region and the management company of the airports specific guidelines on the checks to be carried out on passengers in the entrance, validated by the technical-scientific Committee”. To date, the only airport on the island for the flight to Cagliari, while for the airport of Olbia had been given the go-ahead this week only for private flights, which will now be able to land at Alghero.





